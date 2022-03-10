Wayne Pivac admits Wales are facing world’s most in-form side in France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wayne Pivac admits Wales are facing world’s most in-form side in France

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 3:05 pm
Wales head coach Wayne Pivac knows that France present a major challenge (Mike Egerton/PA)
Wales head coach Wayne Pivac knows that France present a major challenge (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wayne Pivac believes that Wales will face “the in-form team in the world” when they tackle Guinness Six Nations opponents France.

While Wales’ hopes of a successful title defence were effectively ended by defeat against England last time out, France remain on course for Six Nations silverware and a first Grand Slam since 2010.

They are unbeaten this season, having toppled the likes of New Zealand, Argentina, Ireland and Scotland, and arrive in Cardiff as red-hot favourites.

Cardiff’s Principality Stadium could be some 10,000 short of hitting its 74,500 capacity – the Friday 8pm kick-off an inevitable hindrance to ticket sales – but a fascinating encounter looks in store.

The countries’ last five Six Nations meetings have produced an aggregate winning margin of just 14 points, and France can reflect on a solitary Cardiff triumph in the last 12 years.

“There are a few seats left. It would be great to see those seats filled up,” Wales head coach Pivac said.

“Both sides want to play an entertaining brand of rugby and I think you have got the side at the moment who are probably the in-form team in the world in France.

Josh Navidi
Josh Navidi returns to the Wales starting line-up against France (David Davies/PA)

“We certainly have had a couple of great games against them in recent times, so I think it will be a cracker.”

Pivac has never fielded an unchanged team during his 26-Test reign, with that sequence continuing as Jonathan Davies, Gareth Thomas, Seb Davies and a fit-again Josh Navidi have all been called into the starting line-up.

Navidi features in a reshaped back-row alongside Davies and Taulupe Faletau, with the breakdown set to be a crucial factor behind which team finishes on top.

“We all know who the players are that have picked up some serious injuries. That’s the nature of the game. There have been certain times where we wouldn’t have wanted to make many changes, or any at all, if we were playing well enough,” Pivac added.

Brice Dulin
Brice Dulin scores France’s winning try against Wales last season (David Niviere/PA)

“It has been a little bit frustrating, but it is also part and parcel of it.

“In a way, it is preparing you for anything that can happen, and if you just settle on 15 players it is probably going to come back and bite you somewhere further down the track.

“At the moment, what it is allowing us to do is look at other players and build depth, which we need to do regardless.

“We go through from one to 15 and are trying to build depth in all positions, so if we get multiple injuries in one position we can have someone who can come in with the skill-set required to play the way we want to play.

“I think come the (2023) World Cup we will hopefully be in a strong position across the squad from one to 15.”

Pivac’s match-day 23 features 11 players involved when Wales suffered a Grand Slam-ending 32-30 defeat in Paris last season, being denied by Brice Dulin’s injury-time try.

The boot is on the other foot this time around, with France holding Grand Slam aspirations, but asked if stopping that clean sweep bid was a motivation, Wales captain Dan Biggar said: “We haven’t once mentioned it.

“We are really not bothered if us winning stops France winning the Grand Slam or championship. We really are just worried about making sure we finish on a high.

“The form they have shown over the last 12 months, they are playing some really exciting rugby underpinned by an incredible-sized pack and ball-carriers they’ve got.

“They are not going to dish too much up for you to feast on, and it is about being disciplined ourselves, matching them physically and starting the game well.”

