No new worries for Scunthorpe ahead of Colchester clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bottom-placed Scunthorpe have no new injury concerns for their Sky Bet League Two clash at home to Colchester.

The Iron are nine points adrift of safety and boss Keith Hill suffered another recent blow when defender Lewis Thompson was ruled out for nine to 12 months.

Ross Millen (ligaments) and Mason O’Malley (thigh) are also out for the foreseeable future, although Hill says they could both play again this season.

Forward Joe Nuttall is in contention to start as Scunthorpe go in search of what would be only their second win of 2022.

Colchester midfielder Cole Skuse is in the frame to return after suffering a cut head earlier this month.

It was the third such head injury Skuse has suffered since Wayne Brown took over as interim boss in January and ruled him out of the 1-0 victory over Port Vale last weekend.

Alan Judge and Owura Edwards could also be available after missing the Vale game, but long-term absentee Ryan Clampin remains absent.

Skipper Tommy Smith will be involved before joining up with the New Zealand squad for World Cup Oceania qualifiers in Qatar.