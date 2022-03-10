Kevin Magnussen admits opportunity to return to F1 was ‘too good to turn down’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kevin Magnussen admits opportunity to return to F1 was ‘too good to turn down’

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 3:46 pm
Kevin Magnussen could not resist the chance to return to Formula One (David Davies/PA)
Kevin Magnussen said he had found closure with Formula One – but admitted the opportunity to return was too good to resist.

Magnussen, 29, a former team-mate of Jenson Button at McLaren, is back on the grid with Haas this season after Russian Nikita Mazepin’s contract was terminated.

Haas showed Magnussen the exit door at the end of 2020 in favour of an all-new line-up of Mazepin and Mick Schumacher.

But the American-owned team made the Danish driver their number one target when Mazepin was fired in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mazepin and his father Dmitry – an associate of Vladimir Putin – are facing sanctions from the European Union.

“I wasn’t thinking about Formula One and I had truly accepted it was a closed chapter,” said Magnussen, who made 79 appearances across four seasons with Haas.

“When I saw that Mazepin was out of Haas, I didn’t think I had a chance, but then [Haas team principal] Guenther [Steiner] called me and it was a big surprise.

“I said’ yes’ immediately then afterwards I thought about it. I had some thoughts about what if we are going to run at the back again, and whether that would be fun or not.

“But with the regulation changes there are going to be some opportunities that things will be better and that opportunity was too good to turn down.

“I am still only 29 and if you get the opportunity you should always grab it and seize the moment.”

Speaking on Wednesday, Mazepin said he felt let down by the lack of support at Haas and did not rule out suing the team.

“We had to see what happened with the war situation and we came to the conclusion that not a lot would change and we had to make the change,” said Steiner.

“People put pressure on to you, too, but understandable pressure because of the affiliation.

“You are always trying to make the right decision for the company, for your partners, and what we want to do as a team, too.”

