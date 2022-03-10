Paul Glatzel pushing to start for Tranmere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Paul Glatzel pushing to start for Tranmere

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 3:49 pm
Paul Glatzel is in contention to start (Simon Marper/PA)
Paul Glatzel is in contention to start (Simon Marper/PA)

Paul Glatzel is pushing to start for Tranmere when they take on Mansfield on Friday.

The 21-year-old forward came off the bench in Rovers’ 3-2 defeat to Northampton for his first appearance since early February following an injury lay-off.

Jay Spearing has returned to training but Friday’s fixture will come too soon.

There are no new injury concerns for Micky Mellon’s side as they look to end a run of five games without victory.

Kellan Gordon will continue to miss out for Mansfield.

The 24-year-old defender has not featured since October as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Defender Oli Hawkins is available for Nigel Clough’s side after two games out through suspension following his 10th yellow card of the season.

Midfielder George Lapslie will be looking to start for the first time since returning from injury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]