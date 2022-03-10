Teden Mengi and Jeremie Bela are back to boost Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teden Mengi and Jeremie Bela are back to boost Birmingham

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 3:53 pm
Teden Mengi, right, is back available for Birmingham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Teden Mengi, right, is back available for Birmingham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Birmingham have received positive news on the defensive front ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash with Hull.

Manchester United loanee Teden Mengi, who has missed the last four matches with a hamstring problem, is fit again and available along with Jeremie Bela, who sat out the victory over Bristol City last weekend through illness.

Maxime Colin is also very close to a return but Saturday’s match will come too soon.

Troy Deeney and George Friend remain sidelined, though, with the latter not now expected back until next month after undergoing surgery on his knee.

Hull are boosted by the return of Marcus Forss.

The on-loan Brentford striker has missed the last two games with a hamstring problem but is fit again.

Fellow loanee Nathan Baxter remains sidelined. The Chelsea goalkeeper is still unavailable because of a hand injury, while Lewie Coyle and Josh Emmanuel are longer-term absentees.

Mallik Wilks scored twice for the Under-23s this week and could be back in the squad, while Tom Eaves and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh are pushing for starts after coming off the bench against West Brom last weekend.

