Teden Mengi and Jeremie Bela are back to boost Birmingham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Birmingham have received positive news on the defensive front ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash with Hull.

Manchester United loanee Teden Mengi, who has missed the last four matches with a hamstring problem, is fit again and available along with Jeremie Bela, who sat out the victory over Bristol City last weekend through illness.

Maxime Colin is also very close to a return but Saturday’s match will come too soon.

Troy Deeney and George Friend remain sidelined, though, with the latter not now expected back until next month after undergoing surgery on his knee.

Hull are boosted by the return of Marcus Forss.

The on-loan Brentford striker has missed the last two games with a hamstring problem but is fit again.

Fellow loanee Nathan Baxter remains sidelined. The Chelsea goalkeeper is still unavailable because of a hand injury, while Lewie Coyle and Josh Emmanuel are longer-term absentees.

Mallik Wilks scored twice for the Under-23s this week and could be back in the squad, while Tom Eaves and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh are pushing for starts after coming off the bench against West Brom last weekend.