AFC Wimbledon set for changes as they search for end to winless run

AFC Wimbledon manager Mark Robinson could make changes as his side prepare to host Lincoln.

The Dons are without a win in 17 league games after a 2-0 loss to Plymouth in midweek and sit one place above the relegation zone in League One.

Cheye Alexander is expected to line up again after making his return against the Pilgrims, while Ben Heneghan is also edging closer to a return.

Anthony Hartigan could also push for more minutes after making appearances from the bench in the last two games.

Lincoln will be without Conor McGrandles for the trip.

The midfielder picked up his 10th booking of the season against Ipswich in midweek and is suspended for two games.

Josh Griffiths is also a doubt after sustaining an ankle injury against Sheffield Wednesday, meaning Jordan Wright could deputise between the sticks again.

Liam Bridcutt remains sidelined with a knee injury.