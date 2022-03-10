AFC Wimbledon set for changes as they search for end to winless run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
AFC Wimbledon set for changes as they search for end to winless run

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 4:11 pm
Cheye Alexander is expected to line up again for AFC Wimbledon (Aaron Chown/PA)
Cheye Alexander is expected to line up again for AFC Wimbledon (Aaron Chown/PA)

AFC Wimbledon manager Mark Robinson could make changes as his side prepare to host Lincoln.

The Dons are without a win in 17 league games after a 2-0 loss to Plymouth in midweek and sit one place above the relegation zone in League One.

Cheye Alexander is expected to line up again after making his return against the Pilgrims, while Ben Heneghan is also edging closer to a return.

Anthony Hartigan could also push for more minutes after making appearances from the bench in the last two games.

Lincoln will be without Conor McGrandles for the trip.

The midfielder picked up his 10th booking of the season against Ipswich in midweek and is suspended for two games.

Josh Griffiths is also a doubt after sustaining an ankle injury against Sheffield Wednesday, meaning Jordan Wright could deputise between the sticks again.

Liam Bridcutt remains sidelined with a knee injury.

