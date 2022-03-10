Jordan Thorniley could miss Blackpool’s clash with Swansea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jordan Thorniley could miss Blackpool’s clash with Swansea

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 5:01 pm
Jordan Thorniley, right, will be assessed by Blackpool (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Jordan Thorniley, right, will be assessed by Blackpool (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Jordan Thorniley is a doubt for Blackpool’s Championship clash with Swansea.

The defender was forced off against Stoke last weekend after suffering a whiplash injury but may be fit to feature.

James Husband (hamstring) could return but the Seasiders still have a lengthy injury list, with Keshi Anderson (hamstring) and Chris Maxwell (thigh) the only other players nearing fitness.

Richard Keogh (calf), Jordan Gabriel (hamstring), Luke Garbutt (knee), Sonny Carey (foot), Matty Virtue (knee) and Grant Ward (Achilles) are all out.

Hannes Wolf and Cyrus Christie could both return for Swansea.

Wolf has missed the last two matches after testing positive for Covid-19 but is back in training while Christie was ineligible against parent club Fulham in midweek.

Ryan Manning is expected to be suspended for four matches after his sending-off against the Cottagers, although Swansea were appealing.

Flynn Downes, who was forced off with a knock in midweek, will be assessed ahead of the match, while Nathanael Ogbeta remains sidelined.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal