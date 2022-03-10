Midfielder Adam Clayton suspended for Doncaster’s clash with Gillingham By Press Association March 10, 2022, 5:11 pm Adam Clayton will miss out for Doncaster (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Doncaster will be without Adam Clayton for their clash with Gillingham. The midfielder was dismissed after receiving a second yellow card in the 4-0 defeat to Cheltenham at the weekend. Cameron John is still expected to be sidelined with a back injury. John Bostock is also out as he recovers from an ankle injury. Gillingham midfielder Daniel Phillips will be unavailable for the trip to south Yorkshire. The Watford loanee picked up two bookings in four minutes to earn a red card against Bolton, his third of the season so far. Phillips’ absence could force manager Neil Harris to make changes in midfield, but does have Mustapha Carayol back at his disposal and the winger was able to play 45 minutes at the weekend. The Gills are currently third-from-bottom in League One. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Connor Wickham remains a doubt for MK Dons ahead of Wigan clash Kyle Dempsey faces fitness test before Bolton’s clash with Morecambe Exeter’s Jevani Brown faces late fitness test ahead of Swindon clash Bolton heap more misery on strugglers Gillingham with comfortable win