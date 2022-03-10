Connor Wickham remains a doubt for MK Dons ahead of Wigan clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Connor Wickham remains a doubt for MK Dons ahead of Wigan clash

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 5:15 pm
Liam Manning hinted Connor Wickham will be back soon after picking up a knock (Nick Potts/PA)
Liam Manning hinted Connor Wickham will be back soon after picking up a knock (Nick Potts/PA)

Connor Wickham is doubtful for MK Dons ahead of their clash with Wigan.

Despite the striker missing the midweek 3-1 win against Cheltenham with a slight knock, manager Liam Manning revealed the injury is “nothing major” and that Wickham will be back soon.

Wing-back Tennai Watson will also be checked after being substituted against the Robins.

Daniel Harvie is also suspended after receiving a straight red card against Rotherham.

James McClean will miss out again for Wigan as he continues to serve a suspension.

The midfielder was shown a straight red card against Fleetwood.

Glen Rea is also doubtful after coming off injured in the 1-0 win against Wimbledon last weekend.

Max Power could also be in contention and featured from the bench in the midweek Papa John’s Trophy loss despite suffering a hand injury against Wimbledon.

