Home Sport

Jefferson Lerma back from suspension for Bournemouth

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 5:25 pm
Jefferson Lerma is available again after suspension (Adam Davy/PA)
Jefferson Lerma is available again after suspension (Adam Davy/PA)

Bournemouth welcome back Jefferson Lerma from suspension for the Sky Bet Championship visit of Derby but have two other players banned.

Lerma has now completed a four-game suspension but Philip Billing must sit out the next two matches after accruing 10 bookings while Adam Smith is also still banned for his red card at Preston.

The Cherries have no fresh injury problems and Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady is nearing a return after two months out with a calf problem.

Junior Stanislas could also come back into contention in the coming weeks.

The Rams also have no new fitness concerns following last weekend’s win over fellow strugglers Barnsley.

Manager Wayne Rooney must decide whether to stick with an attack that functioned well or adopt more pragmatic tactics against a side chasing promotion.

Ravel Morrison, who scored both goals in the 2-0 win, shone in a forward trio alongside captain Tom Lawrence and Malcolm Ebiowei that operated behind Luke Plange.

One player who will not be involved is winger Kamil Jozwiak, who is closing in on a move to MLS side Charlotte FC.

