Coventry without Jake Bidwell for Sheffield United clash

Coventry are without Jake Bidwell for their Championship clash against Sheffield United after learning the wing-back’s groin problem is more serious than first thought.

Bidwell missed the midweek loss to Luton after being forced off against Swansea and scans have since revealed a muscle tear that could keep him out for six weeks.

Jodi Jones is again doubtful after further problems with the knee injury that has troubled him in recent weeks.

Centre-back Dominic Hyam is expected to be available after recovering from a concussion suffered in training.

Blades midfielder John Fleck will miss out after being forced off with a groin injury in the first half of Tuesday’s win over Middlesbrough.

United are awaiting the results of a scan to determine the full extent of the problem but are hopeful the player will not face a long lay-off.

Charlie Goode is back in contention after a three-game suspension and George Baldock is also close to returning from a knock.

Chris Basham has been ruled out until after the international break with a knee injury.