Selection dilemma for Stevenage boss Paul Tisdale before Newport showdown

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 6:07 pm
Stevenage manager Paul Tisdale has decisions to make ahead of the League Two clash with high-flying Newport (Simon Marper/PA)
Stevenage boss Paul Tisdale has decisions to make as he attempts to end a seven-game winless run against Sky Bet League Two high-fliers Newport.

Tisdale fielded an unchanged side in last Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Leyton Orient in which the visitors twice took the lead only to be pegged back on both occasions.

He had replaced defenders Scott Cuthbert and Luke O’Neill at half-time in the previous game, a 2-0 defeat at Port Vale, to change the shape of his team, but both started again at the Breyer Group Stadium and saw out the full 90 minutes.

Chris Lines, who has been missing along with fellow midfielder Jake Reeves and Michael Bostwick in recent weeks, was an unused substitute and will hope for a return to action this weekend.

Newport manager James Rowberry will have defender James Clarke back at his disposal after he sat out the 1-0 home win over Bristol Rovers through suspension.

Clarke was sent off for a second bookable offence late in the 1-1 draw with leaders Forest Green last Tuesday evening and was suspended as a result.

His return will be welcome for Rowberry, whose defensive resources have been depleted by injuries to Priestley Farquharson (knee) and Josh Pask (hamstring).

James Waite will hope to keep his place after marking his first league start for the club with the only goal against Bristol Rovers with Oli Cooper dropping to the bench, but fellow midfielder Robbie Willmott is out with a calf problem.

