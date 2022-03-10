Burnley captain Ben Mee ruled out of Clarets clash with Brentford By Press Association March 10, 2022, 6:15 pm Burnley captain Ben Mee is not fit to return against Brentford at the weekend (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Burnley captain Ben Mee is not fit to face Brentford in this weekend’s crunch relegation clash. The centre-back missed last Saturday’s defeat to Chelsea with a shin injury and has not recovered in time for the trip to London. “Ben Mee is going to need a bit of time, certainly not a few days, but hopefully not too long,” said manager Sean Dyche. “The break will benefit him. We thought it was a knock (but it is) a very tiny hairline kind of situation on his fibula, which is non weight-bearing, but it still needs taking care of. “It’s a real blow to him and a blow to us because we thought it was just a knock and it’s ended up being more than that, though it’s not anything too drastic. “It just needs a little extra time to calm down.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Sean Dyche backs Dwight McNeil to deal with criticism from Burnley supporters Burnley assessing captain Ben Mee’s fitness ahead of Chelsea visit Sean Dyche doubts ‘powerful’ Chelsea team will be distracted by club sale Burnley face anxious wait to discover full extent of Ben Mee knee injury