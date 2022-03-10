Harry McKirdy still suspended as stalling Swindon seek overdue victory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Striker Harry McKirdy will be missing once again as Sky Bet League Two side Swindon attempt to return to winning ways at home to Oldham.

McKirdy sat out the 3-1 midweek defeat at Exeter through suspension after collecting his 10th booking of the season during the 2-1 win at Bradford last Saturday, and will complete his two-match ban this weekend.

Head coach Ben Garner has a lengthy injury list with defenders Brandon Cooper and Joe Tomlinson and midfielder Jordan Lyden his long-term casualties.

On-loan Aston Villa striker Louie Barry’s ankle problem continues to be assessed, while club captain Dion Conroy started at Exeter following his recovery from a groin injury and midfielder Jack Payne made his second appearance as a substitute since returning from a two-month lay-off.

Oldham boss John Sheridan has been dealt a significant blow by the loss of striker Mike Fondop for much, if not all, of what remains of the season.

Fondop, who joined the club as a free agent in January after being released by Hartlepool, underwent groin surgery last week and will be out of action for up to 10 weeks.

Fellow frontman Junior Luamba is working his way back from a hamstring injury, but is not expected to be available again until next month.

Sheridan otherwise has no selection problems and will choose from the same squad as last weekend, when the club’s seven-game unbeaten run was ended by Carlisle.