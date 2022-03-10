Dan Biggar feels Shaun Edwards has had a huge role in shaping France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dan Biggar feels Shaun Edwards has had a huge role in shaping France

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 10:03 pm
Former Wales defence specialist Shaun Edwards is a key member of France’s coaching staff (Adam Davy/PA)
Former Wales defence specialist Shaun Edwards is a key member of France’s coaching staff (Adam Davy/PA)

Wales captain Dan Biggar feels that the Shaun Edwards effect has been “huge” for Guinness Six Nations leaders and title favourites France.

Les Bleus are closing in on Six Nations glory, holding a three-point advantage over closest rivals Ireland.

Victory over Wales in Cardiff on Friday – and then against England at Stade de France next week – would guarantee silverware and a first Grand Slam for 12 years.

Shaun Edwards
Shaun Edwards enjoyed a successful as part of Wales’ coaching team (David Davies/PA)

Edwards was a key member of Warren Gatland’s Wales coaching staff that masterminded four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams and a World Cup semi-final appearance.

He left after the 2019 World Cup and became part of Fabien Galthie’s French renaissance and his impact has not been lost on the Wales players.

“It is a very different team we are playing now to years gone past,” Biggar said.

“Shaun has made a huge difference going in there and he has added some real discipline and work ethic.

“They have always been talented – we’ve always come up against monstrous athletes and hugely-talented players – but I think they have got that real edge to them now and they look the real deal.

“For us, it is going to have to be a huge performance to pick up a result on Friday.

“We are quietly confident. We are quite happy for France, for (Antoine) Dupont, (Romain) Ntamack and Shaun to take all the headlines and the stardust and things.

“We are hoping to go quietly under the radar and do our business on Friday night.

“I am sure, knowing Shaun, he will be very much business as usual until the final whistle and then I will probably look to have a catch-up with him after the game.”

Fly-half Biggar is among 11 survivors in Wales’ match-day 23 from last season’s 32-30 defeat against France in Paris.

Although Wales were crowned Six Nations champions after France lost to Scotland six days later, their Grand Slam hopes disappeared in dramatic circumstances with Les Bleus claiming an injury-time try.

Biggar added: “We took the game to France and made it clear that we weren’t just going to absorb what they were going to throw at us.

“It is very, very difficult with the world-class players that France have got.

“You are not going to stop them scoring 20-plus points because of the talent and the power they have in their team, so we knew that we were going to have to score 20-plus points to be in with a shout. That was our mindset then, and it’s still the same now.

“Shaun has got them very well drilled in terms of post-tackle work and breakdowns, which have been a huge plus for them.

“We know that we haven’t got to overplay our hand in our own half, but we need to come alive when we get in the French half and take any opportunities we can.”

