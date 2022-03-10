A ‘warrior’ who puts his body on the line – Paul Collingwood hails Ben Stokes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

A ‘warrior’ who puts his body on the line – Paul Collingwood hails Ben Stokes

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 10:41 pm Updated: March 10, 2022, 10:47 pm
England’s Ben Stokes, celebrates the dismissal of Jason Holder (Ricardo Mazalan/AP).
England’s Ben Stokes, celebrates the dismissal of Jason Holder (Ricardo Mazalan/AP).

Paul Collingwood praised Ben Stokes’ “warrior” spirit after he stepped into the breach following Mark Wood’s injury in England’s first Test against the West Indies.

Wood was suffering from pain in his right elbow and sent down five overs on the third morning in Antigua before admitting defeat.

He spent the rest of the day under the watchful eye of medical staff, but England sorely missed him on the field, where they watched Nkrumah Bonner’s marathon century push the hosts into a 62-run lead on 373 for nine.

It was a day of slow grind at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, with just 171 runs scored in three sessions and five wickets falling.

If Wood is not fit to resume duties in the second innings that would seriously compromise the prospects of a side who are already without one first-choice bowler in Ollie Robinson.

The picture would have been even more troubling for England had Stokes not shouldered a heavy burden, sending down 28 overs for figures of two for 42.

Just a few days ago he was not expected to play any part with the ball, with a cautious recovery plan from his recent side strain. But, with his side up against it, he dug deep, taking more than his share of the load to become the standout bowler on show.

“It’s fair to say that he declared himself fit to bowl in this first innings,” said interim head coach Collingwood.

“None of us were expecting that many overs out of him. Obviously we had to be pretty cautious with the approach, but, Ben being Ben, he wants to be in the competition.

“When you lose overs from somewhere else, he’ll want to make overs up. He’s a battler. His attitude has been absolutely superb and he’s shown today what kind of a warrior he is. That’s what sort of character he is. He wants to put his body on the line all the time.”

England must be careful not add Stokes to their injury list by leaning too heavily on him, but he can expect to get through another heavy shift before the game is done, with Collingwood offering precious little optimism around Wood.

Paul Collingwood
Paul Collingwood praised England’s commitment on a jaded pitch (Nigel French/PA).

“It’s pretty sore at the moment. We’re going to have to assess him overnight and see if he is going to be available for the second innings,” he said.

“All I know at this moment is it’s soreness in the elbow. He didn’t feel that confident this morning and then he got it strapped up and bowled a good spell for us. When he tried another over it didn’t feel good.

“We’ll get the anti-inflammatories into him overnight, get him iced up and see how he is.”

While the scarcity of chances created was a clear cause of concern, particularly against a resistant tail, Collingwood went out of his way to praise his team for their commitment on a jaded pitch.

“I thought today was probably one of the best efforts I’ve seen in an England shirt in Test cricket,” he said.

“The attitude in the field was exceptional. It was tough, hard work out there. It’s a placid pitch, a docile pitch.”

Bonner was the key man for the West Indies, knuckling down for more than nine hours and absorbing 355 deliveries on his way to 123.

The Jamaican has been a late bloomer at Test level but showed all the dedication required to continue flourishing as he made sure not to miss out on a century.

“It was very emotional to get runs against England, it’s a good feeling,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]