Red Star tie not over yet, insists Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 11:07 pm
Giovanni van Bronckhorst saw his Rangers side beat Red Star Belgrade 3-0 (Jane Barlow/PA).
Giovanni van Bronckhorst saw his Rangers side beat Red Star Belgrade 3-0 (Jane Barlow/PA).

Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists Rangers still have work to do in their Europa League last-16 tie following their thrilling 3-0 win over Red Star Belgrade at Ibrox.

Gers skipper James Tavernier slotted in a VAR-awarded penalty in the 11th minute and striker Alfredo Morelos doubled that lead with a driven shot four minutes later before Light Blues goalkeeper Allan McGregor brilliantly saved a Aleksandar Katai penalty.

Katai had put the ball in the net twice in the first half, only to be thwarted by the offside flag, as was substitute El Fardou Ben Nabouhane when he slid the ball in near the end, while the visitors also hit the bar with a shot from Guelor Kanga.

Gers boss Van Bronckhorst, whose side beat Borussia Dortmund in the play-off round, said: “It was a tough and demanding game. There was so much happening throughout the whole game, but of course happy with the result.

“We played really well. If you’d seen the game you would think more goals were in it, also for them.

“We go to Belgrade next week, it is going to be hard, maybe harder than today, but we have a three goal difference to take with us, but this tie isn’t over yet.

“People talk about the Dortmund game, but that game is history now and we are playing against a new team. I think Red Star Belgrade are very strong, as I said before.

“They are here for a reason and I am happy with the result we have. But this tie isn’t over yet. We can be happy with the performance, but next week we have to be there.

“The environment they have over there is similar to the environment we have here, so we have to be ready.

“But we park Europe for the moment and prepare for Dundee on Sunday now. We will think about Red Star again on Monday.

“When you look at the results in this competition there aren’t many goals, so to score three goals against a team like Red Star is a great performance.

“But like I said after we played Dortmund away, we are only halfway. If we are there next week we will have a big chance to go through to the next round, I know. But now it starts all over again.”

McGregor, 40, had come in for some criticism recently, but Van Bronckhorst said: “I didn’t have a decision to make. I know how important he can be for the team.

“Tonight he showed that with a great save for the penalty and also some other crucial saves.

“I’m very pleased for Allan. He is part of the team – we win together, we lose together. I have full confidence in him and my squad.

“We just have to continue and make sure we show the same spirit and character we did today in the remaining games we have to play.”

