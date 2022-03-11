Brendan Rodgers hails impact of Leicester winger Marc Albrighton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brendan Rodgers hails impact of Leicester winger Marc Albrighton

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 12:03 am
Brendan Rodgers paid tribute to Marc Albrighton (PA)
Brendan Rodgers hailed the “invaluable” Marc Albrighton after the winger’s emphatic strike helped Leicester beat Rennes 2-0 in the first leg of their Europa Conference League last-16 tie at the King Power Stadium.

Albrighton put the Foxes ahead on the half-hour mark by cracking the ball home from the edge of the box following a burst down the left and tee up by Harvey Barnes.

The 32-year-old also provided the assist in stoppage time when substitute Kelechi Iheanacho curled in to ensure Leicester secured a two-goal lead to take into next Thursday’s second leg in France.

Boss Rodgers, whose side have now won each of their last four games in all competitions, said of Albrighton: “He’s an invaluable member of the squad, someone who turns up every day, trains, gives his all. When he plays he gives everything.

“To score a goal, create a goal, work as hard as he did, he had a great night. He’s been a big player for us coming into the team.

“What’s allowed us to get our win rate up has been work rate, and that work rate from players like him is so important.

“How you press the game at the top end of the field, make it really difficult, that’s been the real foundation of our work, and he epitomises all of that. He’s been absolutely brilliant, and it was a great night for him.”

Giving his overall assessment, Rodgers said: “I think you can see Rennes are a very good side. They made a better start, were quicker to the ball, and we were giving it away too cheaply.

“But we worked our way into the game, and I think once we got the first goal, which was an outstanding goal, then it gave us real confidence in the game. Collectively we worked very hard, and we scored two outstanding goals.

“The (first) goal was a fabulous goal. Barnes’ touch was sensational, then he beat the full-back, got into the box, pulled it back and then Marc, what a finish that was. It just was such a great, great goal, and a wonderful finish.”

Rodgers added: “2-0 for me is a scoreline of endurance. It’s still you have to endure and suffer, because the opponent has nothing to lose, they can come after you. So we know we’ll be under pressure in the second leg, but we also know we can score goals.

“You couldn’t be happier really with a first leg, but it’s only half-time.”

Rennes failed to make the most of some notable chances, and were thwarted by Kasper Schmeichel with just over 15 minutes to go to when he made a good save to keep out a Martin Terrier shot.

Rennes boss Bruno Genesio said: “I think we did lots of good things during the game. Technically we were good and we created chances.

“But I think in football you have to be clinical at one end and score your chances and also very efficient at the other end, and more than anything else I regret the fact we conceded the second goal towards the end.

“Sometimes you can make errors or mistakes, but I think tonight our game management at the end, there were a couple of times when we could have maintained possession of the ball, we gave the ball away and then we ended up conceding that goal.”

