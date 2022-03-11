England eyeing a comeback – look ahead to day four of the first Test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

England eyeing a comeback – look ahead to day four of the first Test

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 4:33 am
England’s Ben Stokes gestures during day two of the first cricket Test match against West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
England’s Ben Stokes gestures during day two of the first cricket Test match against West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

England are hoping to stage a fightback with the bat on the fourth day of their first Test against the West Indies, after an injury scare for Mark Wood left them chasing the game in Antigua.

Wood was only fit enough to play a bit-part in Thursday’s action after it emerged he was battling pain in his right elbow. He was limited to just five overs before admitting defeat and did not take the field in either of the last two sessions.

In his absence Nkrumah Bonner dropped anchor to make 123, a mammoth knock lasting over nine hours. He was out just before the close but left his side with a handy advantage as they resume 62 ahead on 373 for nine.

England’s top order, which slumped to 48 for four on day one, will need to clear that deficit with minimal damage sustained to avoid becoming heavy outsiders.

What went wrong with Wood?

Mark Wood faces an uncertain future in the series.
Mark Wood faces an uncertain future in the series (Jason O’Brien/PA)

England’s interim coach Paul Collingwood described Wood’s problem as a new issue, but it is understood the Durham seamer needed an injection in the joint shortly before departing for the Caribbean. Now there are questions over how bad the injury is and how long it has been on the radar, particularly given Ollie Robinson has also suffered a recurrence of a back problem dating back to the Ashes and missed this game as a result. Wood has not yet been ruled out of taking part in the second innings, but risking further damage would be unwise.

England to send out an SOS?

Warwickshire's Liam Norwell is one option who could be considered.
Warwickshire’s Liam Norwell is one option who could be considered (Nick Potts/PA)

With the second Test in Barbados following hot on the heels of the series opener and uncertainty over two members of their pace attack, England may need to act quickly if they want to draft back-up from back home. There are already two readymade stand-ins straining at the leash for a chance – Saqib Mahmood and Matt Fisher – but more bodies could be required. If so the likes of Liam Norwell and Sam Cook, who both went on the recent Lions trip to Australia, and experienced left-armer David Payne could find themselves boarding a plane to Bridgetown over the weekend.

Numbers game – 355

View from the dressing room

There were two different opinions about the state of the pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The man who spent most time batting on it seemed to think there were a few tell-tale signs of misbehaviour, while England’s coaching staff appeared to think it was likely to stay dead.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal