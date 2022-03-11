Football rumours: Man Utd must prove Pochettino is their number one for top job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Man Utd must prove Pochettino is their number one for top job

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 7:24 am
Paris St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino (Julien Poupert/PA)
Paris St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino (Julien Poupert/PA)

What the papers say

Manchester United must convince Paris St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino that he is first choice for the top job at Old Trafford by the end of the season, the Daily Mail reports. The paper says that the 50-year-old manager has been linked with United since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking in November, but it now looks more likely as Pochettino faces being sacked himself following PSG’s Champions League exit.

In more Red Devils-related gossip, the club’s technical director Darren Fletcher, 38, has reportedly had to take on the role of dressing room mediator due to growing tensions between interim manager Ralf Rangnick, 63, and players. The Sun writes that players are not “buying into his coaching methods and tactics”, and that relations deteriorated further following their 4-1 derby humiliation last Sunday.

Stamford Bridge
Stamford Bridge (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The sanctioning of Chelsea’s owner could result in a player exodus, Metro says. According to the paper there are currently nine players at the club whose contracts run out in the summer. With the government freezing Roman Abramovich‘s assets, all those players could leave for free.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger runs with the ball
Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger has been linked to a number of clubs as his contract comes to an end (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Antonio Rudiger: Sky Sports News reports that the 29-year-old defender is set to leave Chelsea in the summer after the Blues missed several chances of securing him on a new deal.

Christian Pulisic: Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport writes that Juventus are considering a summer move for Chelsea and USA forward Pulisic, 23.

