Sport

Derby administrators insist discussions with prospective purchasers continue

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 10:13 am
Derby’s administrators say they are still in talks with potential buyers (Nigel French/PA)
Derby’s administrators say they are still in talks with potential buyers (Nigel French/PA)

Derby’s administrators say they are still working with potential buyers, a day after one group declared their interest was at an end.

The Sky Bet Championship side were placed in administration last September and the process to secure new ownership has become protracted.

American businessman Adam Binnie, whose family have made two bids for the club, told the BBC on Thursday that administrators had rejected their most recent bid of £30million and would not speak to them again unless they increased their offer.

But administrators Quantuma said on Friday that there is still interest in buying the club.

“The joint administrators are continuing to work with prospective purchasers who remain interested in buying the club,” the administrators’ statement said.

“It is our duty to secure an appropriate valuation for Derby County and to ensure we have a suitable bid to present to the EFL.

“Supporters will understand that we cannot disclose details of confidential commercial discussions, or give a running commentary on the process, but we would like to assure them that discussions with interested parties are ongoing and focused on making the club financially sustainable for the long term.

“We are aware of the ongoing pressures on the club’s management and all staff to control costs while this process continues and would like to thank them for their continuing commitment to the club in such difficult circumstances.”

The EFL said on March 3 it had received assurances from the administrators that sufficient funds were in place to see out the season. Former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley had been interested in the club but it is not known whether that remains the case.

The Binnie family has no appetite to increase its offer, which it feels is fair given Derby’s reduced status.

The club are five points from safety in the Championship with 10 games to go, following a 21-point deduction due to entering administration and breaches of EFL financial rules. They have also played a game more than Reading, who are one place above them.

Adam Binnie told the BBC on Thursday: “We had many discussions with the administrators and had been working behind the scenes to purchase the club since June.

“We made many attempts and had worked incredibly hard to buy the club. The administrators gave us a response that they no longer wished to speak to us unless we increase our offer.”

