No new worries for Bristol Rovers against Harrogate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

No new worries for Bristol Rovers against Harrogate

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 12:31 pm
Joey Barton has no new injury concerns heading into the game against Harrogate (Nick Potts/PA)
Joey Barton has no new injury concerns heading into the game against Harrogate (Nick Potts/PA)

Bristol Rovers have no new injury concerns heading into their Sky Bet League Two clash with Harrogate.

The weekend’s game could come too soon for winger Sam Nicholson, who missed the 2-1 win over Crawley in midweek.

Striker Leon Clarke has been missing through injury for Rovers’ last two league games and will most likely sit out for Harrogate’s visit.

Defender Alfie Kilgour and midfielder Josh Grant both remain sidelined with longer-term injuries.

Harrogate could travel south with a fully fit squad to choose from.

Winger Simon Power returned from a long-term hamstring issue by making a substitute appearance in Town’s 2-1 defeat to Hartlepool and could start.

Defender Rory McArdle (groin) and midfielder Josh Falkingham (foot) both returned to training this week.

Calum Kavanagh started the game against Hartlepool last week and will be looking to do so again.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal