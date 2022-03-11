No new worries for Bristol Rovers against Harrogate By Press Association March 11, 2022, 12:31 pm Joey Barton has no new injury concerns heading into the game against Harrogate (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Bristol Rovers have no new injury concerns heading into their Sky Bet League Two clash with Harrogate. The weekend’s game could come too soon for winger Sam Nicholson, who missed the 2-1 win over Crawley in midweek. Striker Leon Clarke has been missing through injury for Rovers’ last two league games and will most likely sit out for Harrogate’s visit. Defender Alfie Kilgour and midfielder Josh Grant both remain sidelined with longer-term injuries. Harrogate could travel south with a fully fit squad to choose from. Winger Simon Power returned from a long-term hamstring issue by making a substitute appearance in Town’s 2-1 defeat to Hartlepool and could start. Defender Rory McArdle (groin) and midfielder Josh Falkingham (foot) both returned to training this week. Calum Kavanagh started the game against Hartlepool last week and will be looking to do so again. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Joey Barton pleased with his Bristol Rovers players’ response to loss Bristol Rovers close in on play-off places with win at Crawley Crawley striker Tom Nichols doubtful for Bristol Rovers clash Newport will keep feet on the ground after Bristol Rovers win – James Rowberry