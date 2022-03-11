Brighton boss Graham Potter heaps praise on versatile Tariq Lamptey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brighton boss Graham Potter heaps praise on versatile Tariq Lamptey

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 12:57 pm
Tariq Lamptey has been Brighton’s man for all positions (Mike Egerton/PA)
Graham Potter has praised Tariq Lamptey’s versatility ahead of Brighton’s clash with Liverpool on Saturday.

The 21-year-old has been used on both sides in defensive and attacking positions since joining the Potters from Chelsea in January 2020.

Potter said: “It’s using his attributes as well as we can based on the game we’re going to play.

“Sometimes we’ve used him high and sometimes maybe one of the highest players, the Chelsea game for example, we used him as a wing-back so he pushed on and he’s attacking the back line.

“And ultimately Tariq needs to be doing that, needs to be threatening the opposition defenders, as much as he can. Some games you can do that from right-back, some games from left-back, sometimes from right wing-back, and sometimes you can be a little bit higher.

“The fact that he’s so open-minded and so ready to help the team makes it easy for me. It’s just finding the right solution for him.”

Brighton will still be missing Adam Webster but have midfielders Adam Lallana and Enock Mwepu back available.

Mwepu has not played since early January because of a hamstring injury and illness, and Potter is keen to take things slowly.

“He’s trained this week so that’s really good for him,” said the Seagulls boss. “Obviously we need to look at his minutes and his time on the pitch, but the fact that he’s training with us and involved in the group is great news.”

Brighton are in need of a change in fortune after losing four successive games, so taking on title-chasing Liverpool could appear rather a daunting task.

But the Seagulls only need to look back to the end of October, when they fought back from 2-0 down to draw with Jurgen Klopp’s side, for inspiration.

Potter said: “I think the boys understand the level that they can get to, but the challenge is every game is different, every opposition is different, and part of the challenge is you’ve got to get to that level as much as you can.

“Clearly they’re not robots, they’re human beings, so ups and downs can happen in life and football, but I think that game was a really interesting, really good game.”

