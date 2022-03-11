England waiting on Maro Itoje after being handed Kyle Sinckler boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
England waiting on Maro Itoje after being handed Kyle Sinckler boost

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 12:59 pm
Maro Itoje is a doubt for England’s clash with Ireland because of illness (Mike Egerton/PA)
England have received mixed news on the eve of their pivotal Guinness Six Nations clash with Ireland after Maro Itoje emerged as a doubt through illness at the same time as Kyle Sinckler was given the all-clear.

Itoje became unwell overnight and was unable to take part in Friday’s captain’s run, resulting in replacement Joe Launchbury joining Charlie Ewels in the second row for the week’s final practice session.

England are optimistic that Itoje will recover in time for the Twickenham showdown but cannot afford to lose a forward of his calibre if Andy Farrell’s men are to be toppled in the penultimate round of the tournament.

Kyle Sinckler has recovered from a back injury that prevented him from training this week
Forwards coach Matt Proudfoot has revealed that if the Saracens lock is unable to recover in time, then Launchbury will start alongside Ewels with Nick Isiekwe or Ollie Chessum stepping up to the bench.

Sinckler’s availability hinged on coming through a fitness check on Friday after being unable to train all week because of a back issue, but the tighthead prop has been cleared for the make-or-break title showdown.

Adding to the late disruption, Proudfoot’s fellow forward coach Richard Cockerill became the latest member of England’s camp to test positive for Covid and he will not be present at Twickenham due to self-isolation.

“Kyle fully trained. He had a great training session and looked really good,” Proudfoot said.

“Maro was a little sick overnight so we’re just giving him an opportunity to recover, but we’re really optimistic he’ll be all right.”

Itoje sets the physical tone for England, particularly in defence where he is a master of disruption, and his loss would leave a hole at the heart of their pack, but Proudfoot insists Launchbury would be a capable deputy.

“Maro’s a world class player and his X-factor is the amount of pressure he can apply. But we have a guy who has got 69 caps in Joe Launchbury and his speciality is the physicality he brings,” he said.

The rivals clash for the 139th time knowing that the losing side will be removed from title contention, while the winner will go on to challenge favourites France on the final weekend.

Even with the match being staged at Twickenham, bookmakers are backing Ireland to win and Proudfoot is braced for England’s biggest test since South Africa were toppled in the autumn.

“For us it’s a great opportunity to go after them. The team has trained really, really well and every week it’s got more and more competitive,” he said.

“The preparation has been great and when they walked off the field today (Friday), you could see the confidence in the eyes of the players.

“We know we’ve got to go after them. Ireland have been together for a big part of the year because of their large Leinster contingent, so we know they have that as an advantage, but we’re eager for the opportunity.

“It tends to be the deeper you go into the Six Nations, it gets more and more intense. This is probably going to be the most intense game we’ve played since the Springboks.”

