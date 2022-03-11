Elias Kachunga back for Bolton’s clash with Plymouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elias Kachunga back for Bolton’s clash with Plymouth

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 12:59 pm
Bolton forward Elias Kachunga had been sidelined by a thigh problem (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bolton will welcome back forward Elias Kachunga for the Sky Bet League One match against Plymouth.

Kachunga has been out since the start of January as he recovered from a thigh problem.

Midfielder Kyle Dempsey again misses out because of a groin issue, but is expected to be back in contention next week.

Defender Gethin Jones remains on compassionate leave following the death of his mother.

Play-off hopefuls Plymouth report no fresh injury concerns ahead of the long trip to the north west.

Midfielder Alfie Lewis is still sidelined after picking up a thigh injury in training.

Defender Dan Scarr is another continuing his rehabilitation, having not played since early February as he recovers from a torn hamstring.

George Cooper and Brendan Galloway are both out for the rest of the campaign because of their knee injuries.

