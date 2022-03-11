Elias Kachunga back for Bolton’s clash with Plymouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bolton will welcome back forward Elias Kachunga for the Sky Bet League One match against Plymouth.

Kachunga has been out since the start of January as he recovered from a thigh problem.

Midfielder Kyle Dempsey again misses out because of a groin issue, but is expected to be back in contention next week.

Defender Gethin Jones remains on compassionate leave following the death of his mother.

Play-off hopefuls Plymouth report no fresh injury concerns ahead of the long trip to the north west.

Midfielder Alfie Lewis is still sidelined after picking up a thigh injury in training.

Defender Dan Scarr is another continuing his rehabilitation, having not played since early February as he recovers from a torn hamstring.

George Cooper and Brendan Galloway are both out for the rest of the campaign because of their knee injuries.