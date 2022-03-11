Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink expected to ring changes again for Fleetwood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Burton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is expected to again freshen up his side for the visit of Fleetwood as they look to avoid a third successive Sky Bet League One defeat.

Forward Christian Saydee, Jonny Smith and Terry Taylor all came into the starting XI for the 4-1 defeat at Oxford last weekend.

Taylor was replaced at half-time by Jacob Maddox, while French defender Williams Kokolo and veteran frontman Oumar Niasse are also pressing for a recall.

Forward Louis Moult is also available, having been suffering with vertigo, but Academy graduate Ciaran Gilligan (hamstring) is set for another couple of weeks of rehabilitation.

Fleetwood boss Stephen Crainey has several selection concerns ahead of the trip to the Pirelli Stadium.

Defender Zak Jules is suspended following a late red card in the 3-1 defeat at Sunderland, while forward Joe Garner serves out his own ban after being sent off against Wigan earlier in the month.

Ellis Harrison and Barry Baggley were both forced off injured at the Stadium of Light, with Crainey not expecting either to make a swift recovery.

Fleetwood, now without a league win in 10 games, still have midfielders Josh Harrop, Jordan Rossiter, Daniel Batty, and defenders Brad Halliday and Harrison Holgate, all in recovery.