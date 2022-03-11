Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink expected to ring changes again for Fleetwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink expected to ring changes again for Fleetwood

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 1:29 pm
Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has some more decisions to make (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has some more decisions to make (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Burton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is expected to again freshen up his side for the visit of Fleetwood as they look to avoid a third successive Sky Bet League One defeat.

Forward Christian Saydee, Jonny Smith and Terry Taylor all came into the starting XI for the 4-1 defeat at Oxford last weekend.

Taylor was replaced at half-time by Jacob Maddox, while French defender Williams Kokolo and veteran frontman Oumar Niasse are also pressing for a recall.

Forward Louis Moult is also available, having been suffering with vertigo, but Academy graduate Ciaran Gilligan (hamstring) is set for another couple of weeks of rehabilitation.

Fleetwood boss Stephen Crainey has several selection concerns ahead of the trip to the Pirelli Stadium.

Defender Zak Jules is suspended following a late red card in the 3-1 defeat at Sunderland, while forward Joe Garner serves out his own ban after being sent off against Wigan earlier in the month.

Ellis Harrison and Barry Baggley were both forced off injured at the Stadium of Light, with Crainey not expecting either to make a swift recovery.

Fleetwood, now without a league win in 10 games, still have midfielders Josh Harrop, Jordan Rossiter, Daniel Batty, and defenders Brad Halliday and Harrison Holgate, all in recovery.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal