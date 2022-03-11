Duo could return to starting line-up as Nottingham Forest play host to Reading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Duo could return to starting line-up as Nottingham Forest play host to Reading

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 1:31 pm
Jack Colback could start against Reading (Tim Goode/PA)
Jack Colback and Keinan Davis could return to the Nottingham Forest side against Reading.

Midfielder Colback and forward Davis dropped to the bench for the 2-1 win over Huddersfield in the FA Cup on Monday.

Both players came off the bench in the second half, with Colback replacing Philip Zinckernagel and Sam Surridge making way for Davis.

Ethan Horvath is expected to remain in goal with Brice Samba on the bench.

Reading will add goalkeeper Orjan Nyland to their squad.

The Norway international joined the Royals on a short-term deal this week to provide competition for Luke Southwood after injuries to Karl Hein and Jokull Andresson.

Defenders Tom Holmes and Scott Dann both returned from injury for last weekend’s defeat at home to Millwall.

Midfielder Josh Laurent is expected to return to the squad after an ankle issue, but forward Lucas Joao is a doubt through illness while left-back Baba Rahman is injured.

