Duo could return to starting line-up as Nottingham Forest play host to Reading

Jack Colback and Keinan Davis could return to the Nottingham Forest side against Reading.

Midfielder Colback and forward Davis dropped to the bench for the 2-1 win over Huddersfield in the FA Cup on Monday.

Both players came off the bench in the second half, with Colback replacing Philip Zinckernagel and Sam Surridge making way for Davis.

Ethan Horvath is expected to remain in goal with Brice Samba on the bench.

Reading will add goalkeeper Orjan Nyland to their squad.

The Norway international joined the Royals on a short-term deal this week to provide competition for Luke Southwood after injuries to Karl Hein and Jokull Andresson.

Defenders Tom Holmes and Scott Dann both returned from injury for last weekend’s defeat at home to Millwall.

Midfielder Josh Laurent is expected to return to the squad after an ankle issue, but forward Lucas Joao is a doubt through illness while left-back Baba Rahman is injured.