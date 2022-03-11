Forest Green wait on Dom Bernard injury for home clash with Bradford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dom Bernard is a doubt for Forest Green heading into their clash with Bradford on Saturday.

The 24-year-old defender suffered an ankle injury in the final minutes of their 1-1 draw with Salford last week and may have to watch on from the sidelines.

Centre-back Jordan Moore-Taylor missed out on last week’s visit to Salford but returned to training this week.

League leaders Forest Green will be looking to end their winless run of five games.

Jamie Walker is expected to return for Bradford.

The 28-year-old winger has not featured since last month but boss Mark Hughes confirmed he is fit to return to action.

Striker Tom Elliott, defender Reece Staunton and winger Charles Vernam are making progress but Saturday’s fixture may come too soon for the trio.

Abo Eisa and Lee Angol remain sidelined with hamstring injuries.