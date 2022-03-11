Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee has decisions to make ahead of Leyton Orient game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee must assess the midweek cup demands on his squad ahead of Leyton Orient’s visit in Sky Bet League Two.

Pools missed out on a first major cup final appearance at Wembley after being beaten on penalties by Rotherham in a dramatic Papa John’s Trophy semi-final.

Loan trio Bryn Morris, Joe White and Jake Hull are all available after being cup-tied on Wednesday.

Defender Neill Byrne returns to league action after missing two games through suspension, while Zaine Francis-Angol has recovered from a hamstring problem.

Richie Wellens takes charge of Leyton Orient for the first time after signing a two-and-a-half-year deal on Thursday.

The O’s are four points above the relegation zone after going 13 league games without a win.

Wellens will be without a number of players with Dan Happe (knee) and Craig Clay (knee) ruled out for the rest of the season.

Tom James (hamstring) and Callum Reilly (groin) look set to remain absent but joint-top goalscorer Aaron Drinan could return after a bout of illness.