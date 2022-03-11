Steven Gerrard expects tough challenge when Villa face David Moyes’ West Ham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Steven Gerrard expects tough challenge when Villa face David Moyes’ West Ham

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 2:01 pm
Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, left, faces Ex-Everton boss David Moyes for the first time as a manager this weekend (Peter Byrne/PA)
Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, left, faces Ex-Everton boss David Moyes for the first time as a manager this weekend (Peter Byrne/PA)

Steven Gerrard expects to find beating David Moyes as a manager as tough as he did as a player.

Aston Villa boss Gerrard had many tussles with Moyes’ Everton during his playing career with their arch-rivals Liverpool.

Highlights may have included scoring a hat-trick against the Toffees at Anfield in 2012 but Gerrard remembers many tight and tense Merseyside derbies with Moyes sides.

Gerrard must now pit his wits against the Scot from the touchline as he takes his Villa side to West Ham, where Moyes is now in charge, in the Premier League on Sunday.

“It will be tough because he has created a real tough side to play against,” said Gerrard. “He’s created a really effective team.

“I know how his teams set up because of all the challenges we had against Everton back in the day, they were always well drilled, they were always really honest in how they went about their work.

“I’ve managed to meet David a couple of times around the game and he’s a top guy, a really humble guy.

“I’ve got nothing but praise for the job he has done at West Ham and it’s going to be a tough challenge for us.”

Villa will go into the game with confidence after climbing to ninth in the table with an impressive 3-0 win at Leeds on Thursday.

Gerrard’s side have now won their last three matches without conceding and scoring nine goals in the process.

Harder challenges lie ahead, however, with this weekend’s game against the sixth-placed Hammers followed by encounters with Arsenal, Wolves, Tottenham and Liverpool.

Philippe Coutinho (right) was among the Villa goalscorers at Elland Road on Thursday
Philippe Coutinho, right, was among the Villa goalscorers at Elland Road on Thursday (Tim Goode/PA)

Gerrard, who took over at Villa Park in November, said: “We want to aim as high as we can. That win puts us in the top half of the league, but the challenges get tougher and tougher.

“There are 11, 12 games left and we want to try and stay in this place, we want to try and take as many points as we can and see where we finish up.

“The idea is to give us a right good platform going into a really important pre-season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal