Jarrod Bowen sidelined as West Ham play host to Aston Villa

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 2:04 pm
Jarrod Bowen has been ruled out of West Ham’s Premier League encounter with Aston Villa on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jarrod Bowen has been ruled out of West Ham’s Premier League encounter with Aston Villa on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA)

Jarrod Bowen will definitely miss out for West Ham as they continue their push for European qualification against Aston Villa.

The 25-year-old limped off with a heel injury in last weekend’s defeat to Liverpool and he missed the 1-0 Europa League loss to Sevilla on Thursday night. Hammers boss David Moyes said the former Hull player would not be available against Villa.

Moyes felt the team had come through the trip to Spain unscathed but said the club would assess everyone’s fitness over the weekend.

Villa have no fresh injury concerns following their victory at Leeds on Thursday.

Manager Steven Gerrard may look to keep changes to a minimum after a run of three successive wins in which Villa have scored 10 goals and conceded none.

Midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is the only notable absentee as he continues working towards a return from a knee injury.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Areola, Zouma, Rice, Cresswell, Dawson, Johnson, Fredericks, Masuaku, Soucek, Fornals, Vlasic, Lanzini, Antonio, Diop, Kral, Benrahma, Perkins, Okoflex, Noble, Alese.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Olsen, Sinisalo, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Hause, Konsa, Digne, Young, McGinn, Ramsey, Iroegbunam, Chukwuemeka, Luiz, Sanson, Coutinho, Ings, Watkins, Traore, Bailey, Buendia.

