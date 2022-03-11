Rod McDonald and Brennan Dickenson could return for Carlisle against Northampton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rod McDonald and Brennan Dickenson could return for Carlisle as they take on Northampton on Saturday.

Defender McDonald has not featured since the start of February with a calf issue while forward Dickenson has been nursing a knee injury but both have since returned to full training.

Attacker Gime Toure and defender Kelvin Mellor both remain sidelined but are nearing returns.

Joel Senior remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury.

Striker Chanka Zimba could feature for Northampton as they prepare to travel to Cumbria.

The 20-year-old was an unused substitute for Town’s 3-2 win over Tranmere last week after missing over a month of action and could return to action this time around.

Midfielder Jack Sowerby has recently returned to action following injury and will be hoping to start once again.

Striker Josh Eppiah is ruled out with a calf injury.