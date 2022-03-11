Ronaldo, Cavani and Varane return to bolster Manchester United against Tottenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ronaldo, Cavani and Varane return to bolster Manchester United against Tottenham

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 2:49 pm
Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo are available to face Tottenham (John Walton/PA)
Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo are available to face Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Raphael Varane will be available for Manchester United’s crunch Premier League clash with Tottenham.

The Red Devils were without the experienced trio for last weekend’s chastening 4-1 derby loss to Manchester City but are set to be boosted by their returns for the visit of top-four rivals Spurs on Saturday evening.

Luke Shaw remains absent having first tested positive for Covid-19 last week and Scott McTominay is expected to miss out with a calf injury. Mason Greenwood remains suspended by the club.

Tottenham wing-back Ryan Sessegnon has suffered a fresh hamstring injury which will keep him out until the international break.

Sessegnon, who has a long history of similar problems, picked up the problem in Monday’s 5-0 win over Everton.

Oliver Skipp (groin) remains out along with Japhet Tanganga (knee).

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Bailly, Varane, Jones, Shaw, Telles, Matic, Fred, McTominay, Mejbri, Pogba, Fernandes, Lingard, Mata, Sancho, Elanga, Rashford, Ronaldo, Cavani.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Doherty, Sanchez, Romero, Dier, Rodon, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn, Moura, Kulusevski, Son, Scarlett, Kane.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]