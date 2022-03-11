Max Taylor, Paul Downing and Josh Andrews miss out for Rochdale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rochdale remain without three players for Saturday’s visit of Barrow in Sky Bet League Two.

Dale have not lost a league game at home since October, a run of nine matches but defender Max Taylor is still sidelined with an ankle issue.

He is not expected to return until April and manager Robbie Stockdale remains without defender Paul Downing and forward Josh Andrews.

Both are “at the back end of their rehab” and could in contention later in the month.

Barrow welcome back loan striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway after a three-match ban.

Bluebirds boss Mark Cooper has also been boosted by fit-again forward Jordan Stevens getting some minutes in last weekend’s draw with Walsall.

Barrow’s bid to end a six-game winless run that has left them just two points above the relegation zone must be conducted without Connor Brown.

The defender is set to miss the next six weeks because of a hernia.