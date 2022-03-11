Hearts have 11 players injured as they head into their cup clash with St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hearts have 11 players injured as they head into their cup clash with St Mirren

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 2:51 pm
Robbie Neilson has a catalogue of Hearts injuries to deal with (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Robbie Neilson has a catalogue of Hearts injuries to deal with (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hearts have 11 players carrying injuries ahead of their Scottish Cup quarter-final against St Mirren.

Michael Smith remains out with a back injury and John Souttar, Nathaniel Atkinson, Gary Mackay-Steven, Cammy Devlin and Alex Cochrane all went off injured against Dundee United last weekend.

Craig Halkett, Beni Baningime, Josh Ginnelly and Peter Haring are among the other players affected and Robbie Neilson will give some players fitness tests on the morning of the game.

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has a full-strength squad to select from for the trip to Tynecastle.

Goalkeeper Jak Alnwick is available after missing the last two games while self-isolating.

Matt Millar is back in contention after missing the last three games through injury, while Conor McCarthy has fully recovered from the ankle knock that forced him off against Ross County last weekend.

