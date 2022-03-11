Enock Mwepu and Adam Lallana boost Brighton for Liverpool contest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Enock Mwepu and Adam Lallana are available for Brighton’s Premier League clash with Liverpool on Saturday.

Mwepu has been sidelined since early January with injury and illness and boss Graham Potter is keen to take things steadily, while Lallana returned to training last week.

Adam Webster (groin) is still out while Yves Bissouma has been managing a slight knee problem but should be available.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is set to return to the squad having missed the last six matches with a groin problem.

Centre-back Ibrahima Konate missed the midweek Champions League defeat by Inter Milan with a knock and will be assessed.

There are a few other niggles but manager Jurgen Klopp was expecting to have a virtually fully-fit squad.

Provisional Brighton squad: Sanchez, Steele, Cucurella, Duffy, Veltman, Bissouma, Dunk, Offiah, Lamptey, March, Mac Allister, Gross, Moder, Lallana, Mwepu, Caicedo, Alzate, Sarmiento, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck, Ferguson, Roberts.

Provisional Liverpool squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Diaz, Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Jota, Minamino, Origi, Firmino.