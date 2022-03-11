Arsenal to make decision over Alexandre Lacazette’s future in the summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arsenal to make decision over Alexandre Lacazette’s future in the summer

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 3:17 pm
A decision over Alexandre Lacazette’s future at Arsenal will be made in the summer (John Walton/PA)
Mikel Arteta said a decision over Alexandre Lacazette’s future at Arsenal will not be made until the end of the season.

Lacazette has not scored from open play since December 11, but has put in a number of impressive performance including against Watford last weekend.

The 30-year-old is out of contract in the summer, but has earned praise from a number of his teammates this season, and Arteta insisted there is no rush to get a deal completed.

Mikel Arteta and Alexandre Lacazette
“We have discussed that and will let you know at the end of the season, once we know where we are,” the Arsenal manager said.

“I don’t want anybody thinking something else that is not that, and that decision we agreed is to do it in the summer.”

Despite a goal drought this season, with Lacazette having just five to his name in 26 appearances so far, he has the manager’s backing that he can add to his tally.

Emile Smith Rowe
“I think it’s been very close and that’s why we have to keep pushing him and giving him support, (so) that he plays with that confidence that on Sunday he can do it,” added Arteta.

Arsenal announced the launch of their first-ever Ukraine Supporters’ club, and have urged the club’s fans to donate what they can to Save the Children, which the club have also donated to.

Arteta expressed his support for the club’s Ukraine response, saying: “That we have (it), is great, that the club wants to shows its solidarity and wants to show that we are all united, and even if we are not suffering the consequences first hand and it is impossible to be, or try to understand what is going through their skins (bodies), at least show that we care and somehow show a solidarity and an appreciation for the people that are suffering.”

The Arsenal boss hopes to have Emile Smith Rowe available on Sunday for the visit of Leicester, but will be without Takehiro Tomiyasu.

