Sport

Malky Mackay delighted as ‘top professional’ Keith Watson signs new deal

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 3:19 pm
Keith Watson has signed a new deal at Ross County (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Malky Mackay lauded Keith Watson as “a top professional” after the Ross County captain signed a one-year contract extension at the Global Energy Stadium.

The 32-year-old joined the Dingwall club in July 2018 and made his 100th appearance for the Staggies last month.

It was announced on Friday that the dependable defender has committed his future to County until the end of next season, much to the delight of manager Mackay.

“Keith is a top professional that every manager loves to have at their club,” Mackay told County’s website. “He has a fantastic attitude, he is a good communicator and a leader which our young players really feed off.

“As well as that Keith knows exactly what Ross County is and what it means to represent this club, so it’s great to have somebody like him here when you are integrating new players who can seek advice from him.

“Keith has been a fantastic servant to Ross County and has brought success to the club over his four years here with promotion to the Premiership and the Challenge Cup victory (both in 2018/19), so we are delighted that he has extended his stay with us.”

