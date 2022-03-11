Jonathan Grounds ruled out with calf tear as Exeter host Salford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jonathan Grounds ruled out with calf tear as Exeter host Salford

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 3:19 pm
Jonathan Grounds faces a spell on the sidelines after picking up a calf injury (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jonathan Grounds faces a spell on the sidelines after picking up a calf injury (Mike Egerton/PA)

Exeter will be without Jonathan Grounds for the Sky Bet League Two visit of Salford on Saturday.

The 34-year-old defender scored in City’s 3-1 win over Swindon in midweek but was forced off at half-time with tear in his calf which will keep him out for several weeks.

Striker Jevani Brown also scored after he passed a late fitness test and it remains to be seen whether he can start back-to-back games following his hamstring strain.

Defenders Brandon Cooper and Joe Tomlinson are ruled out with long-term injuries.

Salford will travel south without striker Conor McAleny.

The 29-year-old was brought on at half-time but withdrew just 19 minutes later with an injury and will not be available this weekend.

Ash Eastham, Josh Morris, Matty Willock, Luke Burgess and Ian Henderson are all out through injury.

Gary Bowyer’s side are looking to make it six league games without defeat.

