Frank Lampard finds it hard to accept ‘instant negativity’ after Everton defeats

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 3:21 pm
Everton manager Frank Lampard insists talk of a crisis at the club is not accurate (Adam Davy/PA)
Everton manager Frank Lampard insists there is no crisis at the club and he is finding it difficult to accept the “instant negativity” which follows a bad result.

Monday’s 5-0 capitulation at Tottenham, having conceded four in the opening 46 minutes, was the worst performance of his six-week reign and the club could be in the Premier League bottom three by the time they kick off against Wolves on Sunday.

Everton have won just two league matches since September and are in real danger of going down, but Lampard insists things are not as bad as the external reaction would suggest.

“It’s all relative. I had definitely situations where games were lost badly, performances were off, and I said this to the players after the game,” he said.

“This idea of (having) a crisis meeting. It’s just language and a lovely headline. It’s not a crisis, it is very normal.

“I did have bad runs – personal and team ones – and it happens when you are in the position we are in.

“I had seasons as a player when we had them (player meetings) and went on to win the Champions League. I’m not showing off there, it’s just the reality.

“The idea is we find the answer and solution. To hear players speak a bit is important for me and some players spoke and that’s good.

“But the ownership of it has to be mine as coach. I am fresh to the club so sometimes I find it a bit hard to take the constant negativity which kicks in instantly here when something goes wrong because I don’t feel that.

“This is football, it happens and we have to correct it. The only way to correct it is by training well, showing resilience and showing character.

“That’s my message.”

This weekend Lampard will welcome back Ben Godfrey – who tore a hamstring in Lampard’s first match in early February – and forward Demarai Gray, who missed the last two matches with illness.

“Maybe there will be a change because maybe we’ve got players back who are available who haven’t been,” said Lampard.

“They’re big players for us. Ben Godfrey is a big player, Demarai Gray is a big player.

“I haven’t really been able to call on them but now I can and we need our big players.”

Centre-back Michael Keane, whose performance at Tottenham was roundly criticised, is also fit to play.

“The thing about Michael people don’t see, he wasn’t 100 per cent but he played,” added the Everton boss.

“He’s dedicated and professional as a lad. He’s been suffering for a couple of days afterwards but now he’s feeling better.”

