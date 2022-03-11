Kristoffer Ajer and Christian Norgaard return for Brentford clash with Burnley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kristoffer Ajer and Christian Norgaard return for Brentford clash with Burnley

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 3:25 pm
Brentford’s Kristoffer Ajer and Christian Norgaard will be fit for the visit of Burnley (Peter Byrne/PA)
Brentford’s Kristoffer Ajer and Christian Norgaard will be fit for the visit of Burnley (Peter Byrne/PA)

Brentford will have Kristoffer Ajer and Christian Norgaard available for Saturday’s visit of Burnley.

The duo were forced off with knocks in last weekend’s 3-1 win at Norwich but have been passed fit by boss Thomas Frank.

Bees only absentee will be midfielder Josh Dasilva, who will serve the second match of his three-game suspension for a sending off against Newcastle last month.

Burnley captain Ben Mee is absent with a shin injury which kept him out against Chelsea last weekend.

Midfielder Dale Stephens has returned to training but will also not be involved in London

Forward Matej Vydra (dislocated elbow), Erik Pieters (knee) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) are all still out.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Norgaard, Jensen, Wissa, Mbeumo, Canos, Toney, Fernandez, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens, Onyeka, Baptiste, Janelt, Ghoddos, Young-Coombes, Eriksen.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Taylor, Tarkowski, Collins, Roberts, Brownhill, McNeil, Lennon, Westwood, Weghorst, Rodriguez, Hennessey, Lowton, Bardsley, Long, Thomas, Cork, Richardson, Barnes, Cornet.

