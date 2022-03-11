Mark O’Hara faces late test as Motherwell host Hibernian in cup quarter-final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motherwell hope Mark O’Hara can shake off a minor niggle ahead of the Scottish Cup quarter-final tie against Hibernian.

The midfielder sat out training in midweek but will bid to get himself fit for the Fir Park clash.

Left-back Nathan McGinley remains on the sidelines, while Barry Maguire is out for the season after undergoing surgery on his quad.

Hibernian striker Chris Mueller is back in training and could get some game time at Fir Park.

Joe Newell and Paul Hanlon have just returned to training and the trip to Lanarkshire comes too soon.

Rocky Bushiri is suspended while Matt Macey, Paul McGinn, Kevin Nisbet, Demetri Mitchell, Kyle Magennis are set to remain on the sidelines.