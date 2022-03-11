Mark O’Hara faces late test as Motherwell host Hibernian in cup quarter-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Mark O’Hara faces late test as Motherwell host Hibernian in cup quarter-final

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 3:29 pm Updated: March 11, 2022, 5:27 pm
Motherwell’s Mark O’Hara is a fitness doubt (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Motherwell’s Mark O’Hara is a fitness doubt (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Motherwell hope Mark O’Hara can shake off a minor niggle ahead of the Scottish Cup quarter-final tie against Hibernian.

The midfielder sat out training in midweek but will bid to get himself fit for the Fir Park clash.

Left-back Nathan McGinley remains on the sidelines, while Barry Maguire is out for the season after undergoing surgery on his quad.

Hibernian striker Chris Mueller is back in training and could get some game time at Fir Park.

Joe Newell and Paul Hanlon have just returned to training and the trip to Lanarkshire comes too soon.

Rocky Bushiri is suspended while Matt Macey, Paul McGinn, Kevin Nisbet, Demetri Mitchell, Kyle Magennis are set to remain on the sidelines.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]