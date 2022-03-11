Giovanni Van Bronckhorst urges Rangers to focus on ending Scottish Cup drought

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst urges Rangers to focus on ending Scottish Cup drought

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 4:07 pm
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst is bidding to make it to Hampden (Jane Barlow/PA)
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst is bidding to make it to Hampden (Jane Barlow/PA)

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst has told his Rangers players to forget about the Europa League this weekend and focus fully on trying to take another step towards ending their 13-year Scottish Cup drought.

After beating Red Star Belgrade at a full-house Ibrox on Thursday, the Gers travel to Dundee for a quarter-final tie on Sunday.

The Glasgow giants – who suffered a financial meltdown in 2012 – have not won a major domestic knockout tournament since their League Cup triumph in 2011, while they last won the Scottish Cup in 2009.

Van Bronckhorst is eager to see that change in the coming months and has called on his team to ensure they turn up at Dens Park with the correct attitude.

“We’re one game away from the semi-finals and a cup competition is very important because it is the quickest way to a major prize,” said the manager. “It’s been a while since we won a cup so we have everything to play for on Sunday.

“We have to park Europe and switch to the domestic cup. We are all preparing well and we have to make sure we are there on Sunday and that we go to the next round.”

Van Bronckhorst has no concerns about his team’s readiness to perform so soon after their exertions on Thursday.

“We have to rest and recover well because it’s only two days (between games) but the mindset of the players is fantastic so I don’t have to say anything to them,” he said. “The players who played are in recovery mode and the others have been training. Everyone has their own programme to ensure they are fresh on Sunday.”

Rangers face a big few days in their season, with the trip to Dundee followed by the return leg on Thursday, when they will have a chance to seal their place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

“The game on Thursday gives us a lot of positivity because we have a great result to take to Belgrade,” he said. “We’re at a stage where there are very strong opponents left in the tournament and the final is still far away.

“The most important thing in Europe is that you have to be there in every tie. One slip-up, one night when you are not quite there, that can cost you your place in the tournament so you just have to take it game by game.

“Playing in Europe takes a lot of energy and a lot of thinking and decision-making as a player. You have to be dynamic. We have a big chance to go to the next round but the most important thing is to reach our level in Belgrade.

“Any team left in this tournament can win it. The team who will win it is the team who plays all the games at a high level and don’t make many mistakes.”

