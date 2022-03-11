Debutant Alex Lees falls cheaply for second time as England begin building lead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Debutant Alex Lees falls cheaply for second time as England begin building lead

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 4:33 pm
Alex Lees did not survive a review as England lost their first wicket against West Indies (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
Debutant Alex Lees fell cheaply for the second time before England began building a lead in the first Test against the West Indies without further loss.

The hosts finished 375 all out after losing their final wicket to the third ball of the fourth day, 64 ahead on the first innings.

That looked a handy advantage but a bright start from Zak Crawley (45 not out) helped clear the deficit and take England in front by eight runs as he and Joe Root took lunch at 72 for one.

Zak Crawley was unbeaten on 45 at lunch on day four against West Indies (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

Efficiency was the order of the day when England resumed needing one West Indian wicket, with Jack Leach obliging by nipping out Jayden Seales lbw. It was a deserved second success for Leach, who sent down 43.3 overs and 20 maidens on an unhelpful surface.

That brought England’s openers back to the crease, looking to make amends after a pair of single-figure dismissals on day one. Kemar Roach made a game attempt to see off both in the first over, teasing Lees’ outside edge as he swished with flat feet and winning an lbw decision against Crawley with a hooping inswinger. DRS came to the latter’s aid, and rightly so, with the ball visibly snaking down leg, but it was a warning shot.

The pair successfully battled through 10 overs, Crawley timing a couple nicely off his toes to get his eye in, before Lees came unstuck with the score on 26. With Roach attacking from round the wicket he was struck in front, unwisely taking a referral with him without consulting his partner.

Scores of four and six add up to an uncomfortable first appearance at this level, but with no spare openers on tour he has further opportunities ahead.

Crawley settled into his task, scoring with the kind of freedom that the West Indies were unable to find on a slow third day. A couple of balls after being hit by one that jagged back from Jason Holder, he mustered a fine reply, standing tall and pulling him through mid-wicket. He also located his cover drive and when Veerasammy Permaul’s spin entered the equation he took his first over for 10, slapping four through point then lapping another over his shoulder.

Root was almost undone by one that shot through low, but reached 20no at the break in play and it was his thick edge off Holder which skipped away to the ropes and put England back in front.

