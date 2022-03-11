Gabriel Osho and Sonny Bradley remain sidelined as Luton host QPR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gabriel Osho and Sonny Bradley remain sidelined as Luton host QPR

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 5:19 pm
Gabriel Osho is set to miss Luton’s clash with QPR (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gabriel Osho is set to miss Luton's clash with QPR (Mike Egerton/PA)

Luton are still without defensive duo Sonny Bradley and Gabriel Osho as they look to build on their midweek win over Coventry with a result against QPR at Kenilworth Road.

Bradley is nearing a return following a groin operation while Osho will be forced to sit out his second consecutive game after sustaining a hamstring injury at Middlesbrough.

The Hatters are unsure whether keeper Alex Palmer will have his emergency loan extended from West Brom, with inexperienced Harry Isted standing by should the deal fall through.

Henri Lansbury is pushing for a recall after coming off the bench in the last two games, and Robert Snodgrass still awaits his first-team debut.

David Marshall is set to continue in goal for QPR after Seny Dieng was ruled out for at least four weeks.

Dieng sustained a slight muscle issue in the recent game against Blackburn and sat out last week’s 2-1 home defeat by Cardiff.

Rangers boss Mark Warburton is hopeful that Lyndon Dykes could be ready to return after missing the last four matches with a leg injury.

Charlie Austin is expected to remain sidelined while defender Dion Sanderson serves the final game of his three-match ban.

