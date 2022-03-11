Gabriel Osho and Sonny Bradley remain sidelined as Luton host QPR

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Luton are still without defensive duo Sonny Bradley and Gabriel Osho as they look to build on their midweek win over Coventry with a result against QPR at Kenilworth Road.

Bradley is nearing a return following a groin operation while Osho will be forced to sit out his second consecutive game after sustaining a hamstring injury at Middlesbrough.

The Hatters are unsure whether keeper Alex Palmer will have his emergency loan extended from West Brom, with inexperienced Harry Isted standing by should the deal fall through.

Henri Lansbury is pushing for a recall after coming off the bench in the last two games, and Robert Snodgrass still awaits his first-team debut.

David Marshall is set to continue in goal for QPR after Seny Dieng was ruled out for at least four weeks.

Dieng sustained a slight muscle issue in the recent game against Blackburn and sat out last week’s 2-1 home defeat by Cardiff.

Rangers boss Mark Warburton is hopeful that Lyndon Dykes could be ready to return after missing the last four matches with a leg injury.

Charlie Austin is expected to remain sidelined while defender Dion Sanderson serves the final game of his three-match ban.