Rooney enjoys kickabout, Trippier still celebrating – Friday’s sporting social By Press Association March 11, 2022, 6:03 pm Wayne Rooney enjoyed a kickabout on Friday (Barrington Coombs/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 11. Football Wayne Rooney enjoyed a kickabout with a hero. Pleasure to meet you @Riverthechamp. A hero with skills. Keep fighting mate 🙌🏼❤️💪🏼 https://t.co/HoVzhqNy9N— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) March 11, 2022 Kieran Trippier was in Southampton in spirit. Always supporting the boys! I hope that’s allowed…😬🤣 @NUFC 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/sSCIHuVP0f— Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) March 11, 2022 Happy birthday to Didier Drogba. Happy Birthday, @didierdrogba! 💙 pic.twitter.com/5AEZ7xr1Vp— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 11, 2022 Record scorer Karim Benzema was 309 not out at Real Madrid. 👕🤝3️⃣0️⃣8️⃣ Di Stéfano3️⃣0️⃣9️⃣ @Benzema#RealFootball pic.twitter.com/x5rNYtOFrD— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) March 11, 2022 Cricket There was a setback for Alex Hales. pic.twitter.com/Or36LjTB0i— Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) March 11, 2022 Steve Smith was ready for the next instalment. 2nd Test starts tomorrow in Karachi. Let’s go! #pakvsaus #excited pic.twitter.com/UaZJzhuYyz— Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) March 11, 2022 Virat Kohli looked forward to the Sri Lanka Test. Back to Bengaluru ❤️. Can't wait for tomorrow 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/hzBVKUe6MC— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 11, 2022 Golf Ian Poulter unveiled his new invention – Speed Golf – at the Players Championship. When you’re half man half mattress and you love Drive to Survive. A little speed golf sorts both out 🏃🏼🏌️@PGATOUR @THEPLAYERSChamp pic.twitter.com/CI3xG0Z074— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) March 11, 2022 MMA Conor McGregor lounged around. Winter Paralympics Billy Monger enjoyed some ice hockey action. Another day, another new sport covered ✔️ Para Ice Hockey = Absolute carnage 🤯 Love it! 😂 @C4Paralympics pic.twitter.com/KEQPeCpmIz— billywhizz (@BillyMonger) March 11, 2022 ParalympicsGB celebrated in Beijing. Another groundbreaking day for @ParalympicsGB in Beijing!BRONZE for Ollie Hill in the BSL Snowboard. GB's first ever Paralympic medal in the sport.6th for @SMeenagh in the Nordic 12.5k Biathlon – the best British result since 1998.So proud of each & every one of this team! pic.twitter.com/m2VfFXnTyQ— Phil Smith (@PhilSmith_BPA) March 11, 2022 History.🥉🏂🤘🇬🇧What a moment, Ollie Hill. 🥰#WinterParalympics pic.twitter.com/J3psjrJoCX— ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) March 11, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Terry pays tribute and Poch celebrates milestone – Thursday’s sporting social Fury goes silent and a date to remember – Tuesday’s sporting social Team GB curlers shine and Whizzy Rascal causes mayhem – Friday’s sporting social Ryan Reynolds visits Wrexham, Liverpool celebrate – Thursday’s sporting social