Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela drops appeal against 10-match ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela drops appeal against 10-match ban

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 6:33 pm
Ondrej Kudela was banned for racially abusing Glen Kamara (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ondrej Kudela was banned for racially abusing Glen Kamara (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela has dropped his appeal against a 10-match ban for racially abusing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara and said: “I’m so sorry.”

However, Kudela’s apology appeared to be limited to his regrets over approaching Kamara.

Kudela discovered this week that he would not face criminal charges relating to the incident in Glasgow on March 18, 2021.

The Czech Republic international was banned for 10 games by UEFA last year after Kamara reported that he had called him a “f****** monkey” during a Europa League tie at Ibrox.

Kudela had denied the allegation and claimed he had used the word “guy” rather than “monkey” while covering his mouth with his hand.

A hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport had been pencilled in for April but a statement by Kudela’s law firm, Urban & Hedjuk, posted on the Slavia website, confirmed that its client had withdrawn the appeal.

Kudela said in a statement: “I am glad that this line of the story is over. The whole case has been going on for a long time, but I just want to focus on football.

“I would like to close it definitively, so after a long deliberation and agreement with the club, I told my lawyers to stop the ongoing international sports arbitration.”

The 34-year-old, whose suspension ruled him out of the Euro 2020 finals, added: “I realise that it was a mistake to go to Glen Kamara at all and tell him anything. There were emotions in the match and unfortunately I can’t take it back now. I’m so sorry.”

Kamara, who was banned for three games for punching Kudela in the tunnel, was also told this week that he would not face any criminal charges.

The Finland international’s lawyer, Aamer Anwar, said on Twitter earlier this week: “The Crown advised my client that they believed there ‘was sufficient admissible evidence to warrant a prosecution’ against Mr Kudela, but he would have faced summary court proceedings & extradition was not a viable option for the Scottish ­authorities.

“My client is happy the matter is at an end. Racism should have no hiding place in ­football & he’s deeply grateful to his teammates, club & fans from across the football world for their support.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]