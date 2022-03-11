Elliott Nevitt’s late brace earns Tranmere victory over Mansfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Substitute Elliott Nevitt was Tranmere’s hero as his two late strikes secured a 3-2 win against Sky Bet League Two play-off-chasing rivals Mansfield.

Nevitt bagged the winner deep into stoppage-time to consign Mansfield to a first defeat in 15 games, dating back to November.

Rovers went ahead inside five minutes when skipper Peter Clarke powered home a header from six yards after Calum MacDonald had nodded the ball back into the danger zone.

Mansfield’s Newcastle loanee Matty Longstaff saw an effort blocked, while at the other end Tom Davies was similarly denied.

The visitors produced a terrific one-touch move before Rhys Oates was denied from 12 yards by a smart save from Joe Murphy.

Oates was again thwarted by Murphy, before the visitors levelled seconds before the break when Longstaff slammed home Stephen McLaughlin’s cross from a tight angle.

Just before the hour mark Rovers’ Josh McPake fired an angled strike against a post.

Nevitt made it 2-1 to Rovers when he converted Lewis Warrington’s throughball, before Ollie Hawkins headed home Jamie Murphy’s corner in the second minute of time added on to level the scores.

But, not to be denied, Nevitt then drove superbly into the top corner to win the game three minutes later.