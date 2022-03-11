Kilmarnock move top of Championship after easing to victory at 10-man Ayr

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kilmarnock move top of Championship after easing to victory at 10-man Ayr

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 10:11 pm
Rory McKenzie (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rory McKenzie (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Kilmarnock moved to the top of the cinch Championship after soaring to a 3-1 derby victory over 10-man Ayr at Somerset Park.

Derek McInnes’ men never looked back after a dream opening quarter-of-an-hour which started when Rory McKenzie slotted home the opener with just three minutes on the clock.

Oli Shaw pounced at the back post to fire home Killie’s second from a corner after 12 minutes and – on the quarter-hour mark – the visitors made it three when Jack Sanders headed home from another set-piece.

Ayr came close to reducing the deficit just before the half-hour mark when Markus Fjortoft had a strong shot tipped over the crossbar by Killie goalkeeper Zach Hemming.

But Fjortoft was sent off moments later for hauling down Shaw, giving the hosts an impossible task to claw back the deficit.

Kerr McInroy did manage to get his side on the scoresheet before half-time as the hosts belatedly rallied, but the best chance of the second period fell to Shaw, who should have made it four.

