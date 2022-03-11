Andy Carroll nets late equaliser as West Brom strike back for Huddersfield draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andy Carroll scored a late equaliser as West Brom staged a comeback to spare the blushes of England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and rescue a 2-2 Championship draw against promotion-chasing Huddersfield on Friday night.

Mistakes by Johnstone saw a brace from Danny Ward give Huddersfield a 2-0 lead but late goals in the last six minutes from former Town striker Karlan Grant and substitute Carroll earned Steve Bruce’s side an unlikely draw.

The point was enough to put Huddersfield into second place, at least until Saturday’s action.

Albion went close to breaking the deadlock in the fourth minute but Alex Mowatt’s volley was palmed away by goalkeeper Lee Nicholls after Darnell Furlong’s cross was headed clear by Tom Lees.

The hosts kept the pressure on and Huddersfield did not help their cause when Nicholls made a wayward punch on the ball, but West Brom were unable to force the ball home before the goalkeeper gratefully collected.

The away side, who extended their unbeaten league run to 17 games, took a while to get going and when they did, Danel Sinani curled the ball well wide from 25 yards.

Huddersfield took a bizarre lead midway through the first half as Baggies goalkeeper Johnstone’s kick was charged down by Ward after a back pass from Kyle Bartley and the ball sailed into the empty net behind them.

Bartley twice came close to scoring an equaliser for the hosts before half-time, both from set-pieces.

First an overhead kick from the central defender whistled just over the crossbar when Huddersfield failed to clear Mowatt’s corner. Then he glanced just wide from Furlong’s long throw-in.

West Brom continued to press and also came close just after the restart when Taylor Gardner-Hickman drove an effort just wide from 25 yards.

Huddersfield responded with a close-range header from Lees that was pushed away by Johnstone after Ollie Turton crossed.

The hardworking Terriers lived up to their nickname by showing excellent movement and creating four further half-chances.

Ward sidefooted the ball wide on the run from Sorba Thomas’ cross, Lewis O’Brien’s angled drive was charged down by Johnstone, who then held Ollie Turton’s header.

Ward then failed to get proper contact from a cross on the break as Huddersfield continued to look the more likely winners.

The visitors appeared to seal the points when Ward tapped home to doub;le their lead – after Johnstone failed to hold O’Brien’s drive – after 74 minutes.

But the comeback started when Grant drove home a penalty after Thomas caught Mowatt with a high kick.

A minute later, Carroll glanced home Semi Ajayi’s deep cross to grab an unlikely point for the Baggies.